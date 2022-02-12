RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 55.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 572,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,353. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.