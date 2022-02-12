72 Investment Holdings LLC Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 352,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000. Omega Therapeutics comprises about 8.3% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 72 Investment Holdings LLC owned about 0.74% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,061,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $13.03 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.