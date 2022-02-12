California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,946 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $147,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $58.55 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

