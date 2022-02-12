Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

