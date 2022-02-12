Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.61 and a 200-day moving average of $245.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

