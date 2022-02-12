Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 189,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

