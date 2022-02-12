Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,325 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CNXC stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.78. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $105.42 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

