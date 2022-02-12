Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust comprises about 14.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $86,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LXP opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

