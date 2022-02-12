BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.