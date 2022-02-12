Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Decreases By 82.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 133,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,890. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

