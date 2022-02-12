Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.18. 811,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,474. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.34. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.