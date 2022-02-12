Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.18. 811,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,474. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.34. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.