Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,283,000 after buying an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,991,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

