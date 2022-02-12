Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $5.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.04 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $105.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 221,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,466. The stock has a market cap of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

