Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,581 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $125,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

ROST stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

