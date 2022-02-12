Man Group plc Sells 3,524,448 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,524,448 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Booking worth $139,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,530.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 276.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,382.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,350.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

