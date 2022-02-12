Man Group plc Sells 401,584 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,584 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $93,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

