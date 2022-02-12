Luminus Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000. Chindata Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.19% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CD stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

