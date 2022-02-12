Luminus Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises about 0.6% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calix by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.