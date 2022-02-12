Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 5.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $27.27 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

