Luminus Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. raised their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

GNRC stock opened at $275.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.