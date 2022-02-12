Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 139,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

