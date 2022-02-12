Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

