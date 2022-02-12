Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,776.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,304 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AutoNation by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 792,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.27.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.