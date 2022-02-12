The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 616.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.32% of Boston Beer worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

NYSE SAM traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. 160,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,888. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

