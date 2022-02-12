$0.74 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.31. 1,737,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after buying an additional 570,485 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

