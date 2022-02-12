Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

