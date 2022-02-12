Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 119.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $467.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

