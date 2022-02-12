Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of WU traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,502. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

