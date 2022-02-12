Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report sales of $536.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $584.00 million. Itron posted sales of $525.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. 306,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

