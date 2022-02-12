Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

KO stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 22,780,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,427,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

