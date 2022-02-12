Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

