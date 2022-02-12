Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.
Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
