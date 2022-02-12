Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 9,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. Pioneer Merger has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,059,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 841,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 282,939 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

