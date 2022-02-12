NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 85.6% in January

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the January 15th total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

