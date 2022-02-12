Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Drops By 83.4%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 53,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
