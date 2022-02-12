InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.97 million.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 2,193,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,982. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

