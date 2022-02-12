AmonD Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $863,991.10 and $17,723.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.73 or 0.06857020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.67 or 0.99732268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006380 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.