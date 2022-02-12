Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 6,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quantum-Si by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ QSI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Quantum-Si Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.