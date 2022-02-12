Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 248.95% from the company’s current price.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 303,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,182. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

