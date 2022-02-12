Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 23,183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.67. 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.57. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.