Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Progress Software accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 344,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,103. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.