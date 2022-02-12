Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by 193.3% over the last three years.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 17,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Independence has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independence by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independence by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.