Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires New Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

