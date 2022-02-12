Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 1,340,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,645. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

