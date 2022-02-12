Clearline Capital LP Reduces Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of WEX worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 888.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in WEX by 29.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,498,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.54. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

