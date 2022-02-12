Clearline Capital LP Increases Position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) by 4,312.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669,579 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Italk were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $640,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth $72,223,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Italk alerts:

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Italk Inc has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.