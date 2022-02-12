Clearline Capital LP Purchases 16,397 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises approximately 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $7,739,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,897,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $32.27 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

