Peconic Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,624,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.