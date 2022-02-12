Clearline Capital LP Buys 53,205 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials makes up about 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of CMC Materials worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $182.02 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

