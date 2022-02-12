400,000 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000. Williams Companies makes up about 0.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

