Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

